Panther Prowls Outside Lands’ Main Stage

UltraSound’s new Meyer Sound Panther line array system covered the main stage of this year's Outside Lands festival in San Francisco.

San Francisco, CA (August 18, 2022)—The annual Outside Lands Festival returned earlier this month to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park August 5⁠–⁠7, serving up the likes of SZA, Green Day, and Post Malone—all of which were heard on the “Lands End” main stage via audio provider UltraSound’s new Meyer Sound Panther large-format linear line array loudspeaker system.

Although it was introduced just six months prior to Outside Lands, PANTHER was welcomed by visiting engineers who were mixing on the new system for the first time.

“Overall feedback was positive, and engineers had a fun time mixing on the system,” says UltraSound senior systems engineer Tom Lyon. “I don’t think anyone had issues getting their mix up and running on the rig.”

The system configuration for the “Lands End” stage consisted of, per side, 18 Panther-L loudspeakers for the main arrays, plus six Lyon-M over four Lyon‑W loudspeakers for side fill. For low-end, nine 1100-LFC low-frequency control elements were flown per side in a gradient cardioid configuration, along with five ground stacks of two 1100-LFC elements across the front of the stage. Each stack was topped with two Leopard compact loudspeakers, with three additional Leopard loudspeakers underneath each video screen.

Four delay towers cover the “Lands End” main stage site — per tower, the front two consisted of 16 Panther loudspeakers while the back two employed 10 Mica loudspeakers each.

Meyer Sound Leopard compact linear line array loudspeakers were distributed across various stages, including the SOMA Tent for DJ and EDM sets, The Music Den by Toyota, and GastroMagic Culinary Stage, which pairs chefs with artists performing at the festival. The SOMA Tent system also included Ultra‑X40 compact loudspeakers as well as 900-LFC and 1100-LFC low-frequency control elements.

A Panther Lounge was also set up backstage for visiting engineers and festival production to meet with Meyer Sound technical services team members and learn more about the technology. Outside Lands Festival will return to San Francisco August 11–13, 2023, for its fifteenth anniversary.