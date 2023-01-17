SAW Sinks Teeth into Shark Dissection Mobile Stage

Durban, South Africa (January 17, 2023)—Most stage trucks are built for concerts or speeches, but this is the first time we’ve heard of one made for dissecting sharks. The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board Maritime Centre of Excellence in Durban, South Africa recently commissioned a fully AV-equipped touring bus for its live demonstrations, which include dissecting sharks in front of audiences.

To create the truck, Durban-based SA Van Conversions teamed with Stage Audio Works to design and install a complete AV system for the vehicle, which opens up to create a full stage complete with integrated PA and large video screen. The company also supplied a full DJ Setup, comprising a professional-grade Denon DJ system, along with a pair of Plus Audio M13 stage monitors.

“After talking with SA Van Conversions and the end client, we decided on a Plus Audio sound system based on the compact Li-series which offers an excellent quality-to-price ratio and is ideally sized for the project,” said Victor Vermaak, sales representative for SAW. “Four L208 loudspeakers and two L118 subs per side are built into the van as in L/R stacks. The system is powered by our proprietary Stage Plus 12AD amplifiers.”

SAW also supplied a Sennheiser EW100 G4-835-S handheld wireless system, paired with an additional corded E835 microphone. “This solution is durable and easy to use, and the cardioid design of the E835 is also ideal for KZN Sharks Boards presentation style and touring requirements,” says Vermaak.

Finally, Stage Audio Works provided a range of Stage Plus flight cases to protect the equipment whilst on the road, specifically for the Denon DJ equipment, the amplifiers, the microphones and the digital mixing console.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of delivering this project, which was particularly close to our hearts,” recalls Nathan Ihlenfeldt, CTO of SAW. “Many of us recall witnessing the same KZN Sharks Board live dissection when we were younger. The organization is renowned for their work, and it’s great to see them carry it forward, finding new and exciting ways to educate future generations on living in harmony with sharks while minimizing environmental impact.”