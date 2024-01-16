Explore the Grand Plaza Stage at NAMM

For the first time ever, visitors can go behind the scenes of the stage with the Grand Plaza Tour at the NAMM Show.

Anaheim, CA—Every year at the NAMM Show, the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage is the flagship outdoor venue for the convention, hosting impressive all-star concerts at night and cool performances from emerging artists during the day. With artists giving their all onstage as they perform for their musical peers, the audio team from Mastermind Production Group does the same, making for magical shows. Now, for the first time ever, visitors can go behind the scenes of the stage with the Grand Plaza Tour at the NAMM Show.

A crucial part of that tour will be the new Mobile Listening Studio; located behind the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage, the mobile studio will act as a mixing space for all performances at the stage for the duration of the convention. DPA Microphones and Yamaha are hosting visitors to the Mobile Listening Studio.

“This new Mobile Listening Studio will not only highlight the unrivaled versatility and clarity of DPA mics but will also be an exciting place for show attendees to see a variety of top-of-the-line gear,” says Jarrod Renaud, marketing & communications manager, DPA Microphones. “Attendees can now enjoy a live show at the Yamaha Stage, outfitted with DPA mics, and visit the mobile studio to learn more about the live recording processes. DPA Microphones designs solutions intended to take users from studio to stage and we look forward to showcasing that flexibility in person at the Mobile Listening Studio.”

DPA mics will be in-use by all performing acts on the Yamaha Stage, including the new 2017 Shotgun, 2012 Compact Cardioid, 2015 Wide Cardioid and 4055 Kick Drum mics, as well as the d:facto 4018 Vocal and 4099 Instrument microphones, to name a few. Attendees are welcome to listen from the audience to the mics’ replication of live vocals, schedule a backstage tour at the Yamaha Stage and/or visit the Mobile Listening Studio to hear the mics’ sound reproduction.

Attendees can tour the stage between sets to see what mics are used and why, and then move backstage to the livestreaming/mobile listening studio to hear a recording of their test. This setup will give attendees the opportunity to experience DPA through a P.A. and in a controlled studio environment.

Visitors can sign up for a Grand Plaza Tour at the DPA booth (Booth 17911) on the show floor.

Yamaha has announced its evening performances at the stage, which will begin Thursday, Jan. 25, with Night of Worship, featuring a cappella gospel act Take 6, celebrating its 30th Anniversary as Yamaha Artists, bringing sounds of live worship music to the stage. On Friday, Jan. 26, Yamaha will present An Evening With, featuring Lindsey Stirling. On Saturday, Jan. 27, the Yamaha Grand Plaza Stage will light up again with American singer Jon McLaughlin & Friends, as he brings his blend of pop, rock and soul to the stage.