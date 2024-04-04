Your browser is out-of-date!

Electrotec Audio Stage One Wireless Speaker Debuts

Eleven Engineering has introduced its new Electrotec Audio Stage One wireless portable speaker through a Kickstarter campaign.

Electrotec Audio Stage One Wireless Speaker.

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada (April 4, 2024)—Eleven Engineering has introduced its new Electrotec Audio Stage One wireless portable speaker through a Kickstarter campaign. The mobile speaker, intended for use by pros and consumers, makes use of SKAA wireless technology for obtaining music from a source.

Housed in a portable 40-pound box, the one-piece cabinet uses a design that takes 320 watts RMS divided into a three-way all-in-one cabinet utilizing Electrotec’s TRI-AC system. Stage One utilizes one pro neodymium 10-inch bass driver, one pro neodymium 8-inch mid-range drive and one pro neodymium 1-inch compression horn.

 

The 25.5in (H) x 15in (W) x 14in (D) unit itself is handcrafted and designed in the USA and sports a weatherproof coating. An output panel allows control on the outside, and the box can hold up to 120 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Stage One’s wireless features include the ability to use SKAA mode at 36ms (five cabinets) and advanced SKAA Pro mode (three cabinets) with a low latency transmission of 19ms. The Stage One speaker comes with appropriate cables, two batteries and a charger, and documentation.

SKAA is a wireless audio standard developed by Eleven Engineering. SKAA transmitters work with iOS and Android mobile devices, Mac and Windows computers, televisions, and most products with a line output or a headphone jack. SKAA is also available as a built-in technology not requiring an external transmitter in purpose-designed partner products.

Stage One is now available for pre-order through Electrotec Audio’s Kickstarter campaign with an MSRP of $1,499.00.

