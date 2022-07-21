Tokyo Concert Hall Installs Analog Recording Desk

Tokyo, Japan (July 21, 2022)—The Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre recently marked its 30th anniversary with the installation of a new Solid State Logic Duality Fuse console in the recording room of the theatre’s concert hall.

​Mr. Koichi Ishimaru, sound director of the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, comments, “Prior to installing the Duality Fuse, we had been using an analog console that had been installed since the theatre opened. When we were considering replacing it, we thought about installing a digital console or a system without a console, but we thought only an analog console would do.”

Opened in 1990 by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for the purpose of promoting arts and culture, the arts center comprises four venues—including a concert hall with a separate control room and one of the world’s largest pipe organs—and also encompasses a variety of exhibition spaces and conference spaces.

Since installing the Duality Fuse, the theatre changed the position of the suspended microphones that it uses to record performances, indicating that the Duality Fusion was able to impart an important dimension of space in the recordings. “When recording on the stage, we typically lowered the microphones to keep the recording resolution,” Ishimaru says.

“However,” he continues, “after installing the Duality Fuse, we were able to raise the position of the hanging microphones. This not only contributes to the appearance of the stage, but also to the sound, which is very important for expressing a sense of atmosphere. This is an important element in classical music where the sound is made up of an orchestra and a hall.”