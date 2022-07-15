Discover the Future of Music at MixNYC!

New York, NY—Immersive audio is the future of music, and now you can hear from the celebrated professionals and respected audio companies that are creating that future today at MixNYC : Immersive Music Production—an all-day, in-person event taking place August 6, 2022 inside Power Station at BerkleeNYC!

Hear how Alicia Keys’ Alicia—this year’s Grammy Award winner for Best Immersive Audio Album—was created, as its all-star production team (George Massenburg, Ann Mincieli, Eric Schilling and Michael Romanowski) share their methods and insights!

Learn from industry legends Bob Clearmountain, Kevin Shirley, Troy Germano and Jason Staniulis as they explain how they crafted Blues great Joe Bonamassa’s new Time Clocks immersive album.

Elsewhere onsite, a panel on Mixing, Mastering and Distributing Immersive Music will unveil the workflows and solutions for building perfect deliverables.

Attendees can also check out the latest cutting-edge tools for creating immersive music

• Focusrite and Kali Audio in Studio A

• Solid State Logic and JBL Professional By Harman in Studio B—SSL will present its System T S500 digital mixing console with JBL featuring its 7.1.4 speaker system.

• Sound Particles and Wholegrain Systems in the Tech Labs, and more!

More MixNYC sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks, so more surprises are in store.

Early bird registration extended till Friday, July 22. Register Today to secure your ticket at $99!