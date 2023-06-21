Sound Image Names Jesse Adamson President

Escondido, CA (June 21, 2023)—Southern California Sound Image Inc. has appointed Jesse Adamson as President. Dave Shadoan will step out of the President’s role and continue his duties as CEO of the company. Adamson joined the company in 2013 as the Director of Business Development. Prior to this, he held the position of Vice President at Adamson Systems Engineering.

“Jesse is a talented young executive who knows how our company operates in detail,” said Shadoan. “I’m proud to announce Jesse’s promotion, and I couldn’t ask for a better successor. I have been grooming him for the chair for some time now. He is a strong, creative leader, and his contribution to our company has been impressive, to say the least.”

Adamson commented, “The Sound Image organization is filled with talented and dedicated people, and I’m honored to be a part of such a strong client-focused firm. I look forward to the continued growth of our exceptional team and to the industry-leading product that we provide globally.”

Sound Image was originally founded in Rochester, NY in 1971 as Silverfish Audio. Soon Shadoan joined the company’s ranks as a partner, Silverfish moved to California in the late 1970s and then was renamed Southern California Sound Image in 1984. Today sporting offices in Escondido, CA; Nashville, TN; Hayward, CA; and Tempe, AZ, the company continues to provide tour support for many of the biggest acts on the planet while also running a thriving integration division, having been named an SCN Top 50 Integrator in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.