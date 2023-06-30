Clair Global Teams with Sound Image

Live event, tour sound and AV integration companies Clair Global and Sound Image announced that the latter will join the Clair Global Group.

Lititz, PA / Escondido, CA (June 30, 2023)—Ending years of industry idle speculation—and pointedly avoiding the word “acquisition”—live event, tour sound and AV integration companies Clair Global and Sound Image announced in a statement today that the latter will join the Clair Global Group.

Characterizing the move as a partnership, the companies expect it to enhance both organizations’ live production and systems integration capabilities, while also resulting in more extensive service and product offerings for both entities’ clients.

Sound Image CEO, Dave Shadoan, who has led that organization since the late seventies, noted, “As I looked ahead and considered my next steps, I knew that partnering with Clair Global would further safeguard a sustainable and prosperous future for our employees and our clients. It became clear that Clair was a good fit because of our mutual dedication to fostering meaningful connections in business, coupled with an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer support and service.”

Sound Image will continue to run as it has; all branding, equipment staff and locations will remain in place. Newly appointed Sound Image President, Jesse Adamson, said, “I am genuinely thrilled about this opportunity. Our ability to serve our clients to the utmost extent remains intact, and with the support of the incredible Clair Global network, we have an even greater capacity to exceed their expectations. It’s truly a win-win situation that benefits us all.”

The Clair Global team was equally effusive, with Troy Clair, president and CEO of Clair Global, noting in the statement, “Sound Image has a solid reputation in both live events and AV integration. We’re thrilled to welcome their exceptional employees to our team and believe their skills and expertise will seamlessly blend with our group, enhancing the value we provide on a global scale.”