Brock Adamson Returns with New Team to Adamson Systems Engineering

Port Perry, Ontario, Canada (April 27, 2023)—Canada’s largest fully integrated speaker manufacturer, Adamson Systems Engineering, has revamped its management team with the return of Brock Adamson as CEO, along with five new hires.

Over the last few years, the company has grown and radically upgraded its manufacturing facilities while also acquiring audio technology firms BeSpline and Brain Modular.

“I’ve lived and breathed Adamson from the very early days to our most recent factory expansion in Port Perry, even as I brought in Marc Bertrand to focus on strengthening our sales infrastructure,” said Adamson. “Returning as CEO is energizing and exciting. In 2022, we asked ourselves, ‘What is the ideal management team to fuel our continued growth?’ We’ve created that team. When I walk into the office now, I find myself working with a breadth of leadership talent that can execute our mission daily.”

Newly onboard at the company is Pieter van Hoogdalem in the new Business Development Strategist position, focusing on alignment between sales, marketing and product. Hoogdalem provides hands-on audio industry knowledge and market growth experience with Landr Audio Inc. and Proshop Entertainment Inc.

Meanwhile, marketing consultant Kevin Alexander has also joined the company, bringing to the table his previous experience with TC Group and other audio brands. His presence will help Adamson launch strategic marketing initiatives to support its sales network and ambitious product introduction plans.

Elsewhere in Adamson, Paulo Guassi has taken on a new Production Management role, bringing experience, including his tenure with Philips spin-off Signify, to the manufacturer.

The new hires were made following the addition of Fred Schleicher as Controller and Duane Logan as ERP Specialist in 2022. Schleicher and Logan bring enterprise operations experience from the automotive and pharmaceutical industries.

“Our customers know we take incredible care and precision in creating speakers that perform beyond the highest expectations,” Brock Adamson says, “We’re ready to increase that performance across the company.”