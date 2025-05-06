Human League’s Major-League Tour

London, UK (May 6, 2025)—The Human League’s recent Generations UK arena tour found the venerable electronic act packing in crowds and tearing through many of its best-known songs from across the decades. To get the audience on its feet nightly was the goal of the sizable behind-the-scenes team, from seasoned Production Manager Sarah Hollis of Hollistic Productions, to audio provider Solotech as well as set company Upset Solutions and rigging/video/automated lighting provider Colour Sound.

Working off a stage design created by Emmy award-winning designer Rob Sinclair, In late Summer ’24, Hollis began sourcing supplier quotes based on Sinclair’s production design, incorporating the initial lighting design from LD Chris Steel and the preliminary audio speciﬁcation provided by FOH engineer Kevin Pruce.

Solotech were then conﬁrmed to take care of audio, supplying a d&b audiotechnik KSL line array system for arenas, as well as control for both UK and European legs along with a full support package. A DiGiCo Quantum 338 console was spec’d for front of house and a DiGiCo SD10 surface console was chosen for monitors.

The striking stage set they supplied was 50-ft wide by 25-ft deep, on several levels with custom curved staircases left and right, giving frontman Philip Oakey plenty of room to run up and down and around the stage.

The Human League continues its live momentum with a run of summer shows across the UK and Europe, including headline slots at festivals and iconic venues such as Kew Gardens, Cardiﬀ Castle, and Valencia’s Jardines de Viveros.