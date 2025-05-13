Lenny Kravitz Brings Studio Quality on Tour

Escondido, Calif. (May 12, 2025)—Veteran FOH engineer Laurie Quigley and monitor engineer Josh Mellott are currently on the road with multi-Grammy-winner Lenny Kravitz and a pair of DiGiCo Quantum852 consoles.

Quigley, who has been with Kravitz for more than two decades, and Mellott, who has been touring with Kravitz for 11 years, initially as a monitor tech, switched to the Quantum852 consoles at the start of 2025. Sound Image, a Clair Global brand, is supplying a control package for Kravitz’s Blue Electric Light tour that also includes two DiGiCo SD-Racks and six SD-MiNi Racks, plus three Fourier Audio transform.engine platforms.

Kravitz and Craig Ross, his guitar player and longtime collaborator, are extremely knowledgeable about audio, writing, performing, recording and mixing all of Kravitz’s studio projects. On the road, apparently,the pair are also very hands-on.

“Lenny and Craig will go to front-of-house and listen to the band with Laurie and make adjustments,” Mellott explains. “Craig will come to the monitor console and listen to his mix and make adjustments. We all talk to each other and work together to make this whole collective thing work, because audio is such a big part of Lenny’s performance.”

During band rehearsals in the Bahamas for the current tour, Mellott and Ross regularly visited the studio to document every delay and reverb used on the Blue Electric Light album, then combed through the plug-ins on Fourier’s transform.engine to best replicate the devices used on the recordings.

“I listed eight different reverbs and eight or 10 different delays just for Lenny’s vocal,” Mellott says. He programmed those into Quigley’s transform.engine at FOH, but instead of duplicating everything at monitors, he simply takes whichever effect Quigley has currently applied over the Optocore loop. Mellott can then make that effect available to anyone who wants to hear it in their monitor mix.

Since 2019, the crew has also been generating a broadcast mix whenever it is required, inserting a third DiGiCo console into the fiber network.

“Quality control is a big, big thing with this operation, and we don’t leave anything to chance,” Mellott stresses. “We bring our own Quantum5 and have our systems engineer, Frank Müller, provide a stereo mix anytime we do a broadcast. We loaded the front-of-house file onto it and programmed it with Craig over the last year or two in rehearsals. All the plug-ins that Laurie is using get sent to Frank and he can also throw up delays and reverbs as needed. With DiGiCo, it’s all one big ecosystem, and one that works very well for us.”