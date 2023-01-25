Allen & Heath Packs More Features into Custom Control V1.3

Allen & Heath has launched Custom Control V1.3, a major update to its app for controlling AHM, dLive, and Avantis installed audio systems.

New York, NY (January 25, 2023)—With the release of Custom Control V1.3 ahead of ISE, Allen & Heath has issued a major update to its app used for controlling AHM, dLive, and Avantis installed audio systems.

Under the new update, multiple AHM, Avantis, and dLive units can now be controlled from a single user interface. There’s also a bevy of useful new widgets including date and time, and horizontal faders and meters; control of LED bars on the CC-7 and CC-10 touch panels; TCP/UDP messages for control of third-party equipment; and new resource packs with custom images for GUI design.

Along with the new features is a revised GUI that is updated with an eye towards customization, as it now offers custom color palettes; object grouping; options to lock the aspect ratio, position, and dimensions of control widgets; transparency setting for images; and more.

While the cross-platform control app now sports new features, it remains available for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac; is accordingly BYOD friendly, and still offers optional password protection.

The app will be on display at ISE 2023 alongside Allen & Heath’s full suite of audio installation solutions, including the AHM series of audio matrix processors and a range of install-focused hardware controllers.