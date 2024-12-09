Solid State Logic Live V6.0 — A Mix Product of the Week

New York, NY (December 9, 2024)—Newly developed for the SSL Live range of consoles, SSL Live V6.0 is a comprehensive update that adds a new effects suite, Dante routing enhancements, remote control updates, and more to the existing functionality of SSL Live consoles.

One of the new features in V6 is the Fusion Effects Rack, a faithful re-creation of the SSL Fusion hardware processor. Fusion Effects Rack includes the five key color circuits found in the hardware processor, including Vintage Drive, Violet EQ, HF Compressor, Stereo Image and Transformer, any of which can be used to process the mix bus or stereo submixes. A Path Compressor Mix Control supports parallel compression on all channels and buses, and is accessible via the touchscreen or hardware controls.

The software update also optimizes use of the SSL TaCo (Tablet Control) app, enabling full remote control over Sourcerer, an expander plug-in that reduces mic bleed in live and studio recordings without need for a gate, and Blitzer, a character compressor plug-in, directly from the app. The TaCo app provides wireless control of SSL Live consoles from iPad or Android devices and can be used anywhere in a venue or alongside the console. ​ ​

Enhanced Dante Routing Modes in SSL Live V6 now include both the standard Showfile Saved mode, and a new Outside of Showfile mode. Full Dante routing can be accessed directly from the console, and a user can choose to store routings within the showfile or configure them as independent, systemwide Dante routings. This effectively transforms the console into a powerful Dante controller, enabling seamless management of system-level routing across the network.

V6 also permits Dante routing to be created and maintained even after the console has been powered down, or after a different showfile has been loaded, ensuring uninterrupted system operation. A new “Dante Allowed Device List” gives a user control and management over which Dante devices may be seen or routed on the console.

Also included in Live V6.0 is a “System Set Minimum” for virtual tie-line counts, which streamlines showfile routing for fixed installations. If a loaded showfile specifies a reduced number of tielines, the system will enforce this minimum, thus preserving “house set” connections that guest engineers cannot alter.

SSL Live V6 will be available in January 2025 as a free download for the entire SSL Live console range.