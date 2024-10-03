Aiding Asheville’s Venues and Music Community

North Carolina (October 3, 2024)—Last week, Hurricane Helene tore up the South with 140 mph winds and a multi-state path of destruction. Among the regions hit was Asheville in western North Carolina—an area 300 miles from the coastline and thus rarely directly affected by such weather. Renowned as a live music hub filled with musicians, studios, independent venues and more, the city broke its record for rainfall across two days as it was hammered nearly 10 inches of water; the resulting flooding from the overflowing French Broad River wrecked the River Arts District where many of its venues were located.
For those who want to help the venues’ crews, and the city’s music community bounce back, there are numerous ways to contribute.
- The National Independent Venue Foundation, which was created to aid venues during the pandemic, has an Emergency Relief Fund open to independent venues, promoters and festivals facing natural and man-made disasters, and is both taking donations and providing aid for those who need it.
- A half-dozen open North Carolina independent venues have banded together as NC Indie Music Venues United for Western NC, teaming up to raise money for recovery efforts and aid in the region. Throughout October, each one will donate the venue’s door percentage from shows (notably not drawing from artists’ percentages or ticket add-ons for audiences). The money raised will be split between the aforementioned NIVF Emergency Relief Fund, NC Arts Disaster Relief Fund, and other organizations providing relief in western North Carolina. The participating venues are Pour House Music Hall, Cat’s Cradle, Haw River Ballroom, Motorco Music Hall, Neighborhood Theatre and The Ramkat.
- ArtsAVL (formerly Asheville Area Arts Council) has drawn up a comprehensive list of emergency support resources for artists and organizations in the region affected by Helene, but is also taking contributions.
- One of the city’s venues, Salvage Station, was already facing eviction later this year to make way for upcoming roadwork, and had been searching for a new home to relocate to; much of its ability to make that happen was predicated on making money from the coming months of shows that have now been made impossible. Salvage Station was destroyed, though the team there reports they found the venue’s three cats safe and sound. The venue has started a GoFundMe fundraiser, looking to raise $55,000 and is nearing the 50% mark at press time.
- Elsewhere in the River Arts District, the Grey Eagle Music Hall/Taqueria is accepting donations for its staff on its website as the venue is closed until the city gets running water back.
- The multi-disciplined Citizen Vinyl building—home to a recording studio, vinyl pressing plant, café/bar, record store/art gallery and performance space—survived the storm, as did its staff. The plant remains on schedule though the site’s public events are cancelled since the building does not have running water. It does, however, have power and is providing free public WiFi as well as on-site extension cords for the public to use for charging devices. Pro Sound News profiled Citizen Vinyl in 2020.
- There are many, many other ways to contribute, donate or provide support, as underlined by this comprehensive list of resources and organizations that are mobilized in the region, compiled by Blue Ridge Public Radio.