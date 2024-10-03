Aiding Asheville’s Venues and Music Community

Asheville, NC is known as a live music hub, but its River Arts District was decimated by Hurricane Helene last week. Here's ways you can help the city's venues and arts community get back on their feet.

North Carolina (October 3, 2024)—Last week, Hurricane Helene tore up the South with 140 mph winds and a multi-state path of destruction. Among the regions hit was Asheville in western North Carolina—an area 300 miles from the coastline and thus rarely directly affected by such weather. Renowned as a live music hub filled with musicians, studios, independent venues and more, the city broke its record for rainfall across two days as it was hammered nearly 10 inches of water; the resulting flooding from the overflowing French Broad River wrecked the River Arts District where many of its venues were located.

For those who want to help the venues’ crews, and the city’s music community bounce back, there are numerous ways to contribute.