76th Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (September 9, 2024)—The Television Academy announced the winners of its 76th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats, over this past weekend.

Going into the awards celebrations, which took place over two consecutive nights (Sept. 7 and 8), Shōgun topped the drama category nominations while The Bear led the comedy category. On the second night of the ceremonies, Shōgun dominated, picking up 14 awards, including for sound editing and sound mixing. The show collected a total of 14 Creative Arts Emmys out of the 16 categories for which it was nominated, a new record. Previously, Game of Thrones held the record as the most nominated show in Emmy history with 10 wins in 2019.

The Bear, a distant second on this year’s awards haul list, collected seven Emmy statuettes, also including for sound editing and sound mixing. In third place was Only Murders in the Building, which won for music composition, original music and lyrics, and production design. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul joined the EGOT club with the show’s win in the original music and lyrics category, having now won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.

Many of the honored shows are also competing for awards in the acting categories. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live September 15 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.

The Creative Arts Emmy winners in this year’s sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions

Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer

James Gallivan, Sound Designer

John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor

Mark Hailstone, Sound Effects Editor

Ken Cain, Foley Editor

Melissa Muik, Music Editor

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer

Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor

Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor

David Forshee, Sound Effects Editor

Bill R. Dean, Sound Effects Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor

Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor

Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Jay Peck, Foley Artist

Sandra Fox, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor

Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer

Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions

Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer

Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Williamson, CAS, Production Mixer

Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer

Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Masters of the Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone

Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Fraser, Production Mixer

Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer

Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer

Peter Gary, Music Mixer

Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer

Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer

Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

The Beach Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

John Rampey, Production Mixer

Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer

Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer