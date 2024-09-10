76th Creative Arts Emmy Award Winners for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (September 9, 2024)—The Television Academy announced the winners of its 76th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats, over this past weekend.
Going into the awards celebrations, which took place over two consecutive nights (Sept. 7 and 8), Shōgun topped the drama category nominations while The Bear led the comedy category. On the second night of the ceremonies, Shōgun dominated, picking up 14 awards, including for sound editing and sound mixing. The show collected a total of 14 Creative Arts Emmys out of the 16 categories for which it was nominated, a new record. Previously, Game of Thrones held the record as the most nominated show in Emmy history with 10 wins in 2019.
The Bear, a distant second on this year’s awards haul list, collected seven Emmy statuettes, also including for sound editing and sound mixing. In third place was Only Murders in the Building, which won for music composition, original music and lyrics, and production design. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul joined the EGOT club with the show’s win in the original music and lyrics category, having now won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards.
Many of the honored shows are also competing for awards in the acting categories. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live September 15 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on ABC.
The Creative Arts Emmy winners in this year’s sound editing and mixing categories are as follows:
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions
Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer
James Gallivan, Sound Designer
John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor
Mark Hailstone, Sound Effects Editor
Ken Cain, Foley Editor
Melissa Muik, Music Editor
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer
Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor
Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor
David Forshee, Sound Effects Editor
Bill R. Dean, Sound Effects Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor
Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor
Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Jay Peck, Foley Artist
Sandra Fox, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor
Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer
Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions
Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer
Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Williamson, CAS, Production Mixer
Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer
Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Masters of the Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone
Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Fraser, Production Mixer
Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer
Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter Gary, Music Mixer
Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer
Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer
Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program
The Beach Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
John Rampey, Production Mixer
Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer
Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program
Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer