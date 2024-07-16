Ed Sheeran Show Leads to Church’s New Audio System

Gilbert, AZ (July 16, 2024)—In audio, it’s always smart not to get stuck in your ways; reappraising systems, and looking for new approaches and technologies are always good rules of thumb. That was what Sun Valley Community Church in Gilbert, AZ had in mind when it recently began the process of upgrading its main audio system.

SVCC’s main campus, which seats 1,200, previously housed a Meyer Sound Leopard system. “SVCC was ready for something special—a state-of-the-art system that would support expanded programming,” said Chris Gille, creative solutions engineer at Kentucky-based integrator HouseRight, which supplied and installed the church’s new system. “One of the things I talked about with them was getting into a modern technology that was fresh, proven reliable, and available.”

As it happens, Matt Kotthoff, production and integration lead director at SVCC, heard a Meyer Sound Panther and 2100-LFC system in action at an Ed Sheeran concert, and was soon convinced of the system’s capabilities.

“Listening to the varying dynamics in a stadium, we decided, ‘Let’s create a mini version of this.’ We aimed to provide a capability that no other medium-to-large-sized room offers,” he said. As a result, SVCC now has Panther large-format linear line array loudspeakers and 2100-LFC low-frequency control elements, and has relocated the Leopard system to the South Gilbert campus to make way for the Panther upgrade at the broadcast campus.

SVCC’s new system is centered around two suspended arrays of seven Panther loudspeakers, supported by 10 2100-LFC low-frequency control elements, which are both hung and set on the ground. “We have six 2100-LFCs suspended, following the recommendations from HouseRight and Meyer Sound Engineers. This setup allows us to deliver a controlled low end that projects over the congregation, creating an immersive, clean bass-heavy experience that has definition in low-end frequencies that everyone can feel and hear,” Kotthoff said. Four 2100-LFC low-frequency control elements on the ground act as a sub-boost.

HouseRight and Meyer Sound’s engineering team used Meyer Sound’s MAPP 3D system design and prediction tool to model cohesive coverage. “While designing in MAPP 3D, front-to-back frequency, smoothness, and low-mid beam control seemed a bit too good to be true, with only seven primary elements per stack, with AVB affording 1:1 drive resolution,” Gille said. “However, the reality was as predicted, and frequency banding fell tightly in line.

The new system fit the bill. “We’re five weekends in, and although most people might not pinpoint the changes, we’ve only received positive feedback, a lot of it,” said Kotthoff. “Wherever you sit, you get stereo imaging with the musical dynamics Panther provides. It is an immersive experience from the moment people enter the room.”