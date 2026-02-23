Crossroads Oakley Introduces L-ISA to System

Oakley, OH (February 23, 2026)—Crossroads Church’s main campus in Oakley, Ohio fits 3,500 people into its flagship auditorium each week—but it’s a room that was originally designed for only 1,500 seats. To ensure all worshipers can hear services clearly, the church recently integrated L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive audio technology into its existing L-Acoustics main P.A. system.

Dave Kendall, Crossroads Church director of site audio, notes that the Oakley location’s room geometry was challenging. “It’s very wide, at least 180 degrees, probably more when you’re out on the thrust area, so a stereo system was never really ideal,” he explains. “We previously had kind of a left, right, left, right system, and depending on where you sat, it was a very different experience, so we tended to mix more towards mono than stereo a lot of the time.”

Crossroads Oakley’s L-ISA design comprises a Scene system of five hangs of one L2 over one L2D, flanked by an Extension system made up of 10 Kiva II flown to both the far left and right of the main Scene arrays. Out-fills use four arrays of eight Kara IIi flown behind the Scene arrays, two per side, covering the upper and lower side seating areas. LFE is provided by 21 KS28 subs flown in cardioid groups of three behind the mains, in an arc.

Forty-six coaxial X8 speakers are spread out around the three seating levels; 18 on the first two levels (Level 0 and 1), and ten more on the top level (Level 2), which are complemented by three A10i for the center seats. Overhead and surround speakers utilize the church’s legacy speakers, while a single L-Acoustics A10i Wide flown above centerstage provides foldback. The system is managed via an L-ISA Processor II and its accompanying L-ISA Controller display, with a P1 processor also in place to offer Milan-AVB signal transport. The audio system is rounded out by a DiGiCo SD5 console for monitors and a Quantum852 at front of house.

Patrick Buescher, assistant director of experience operations, explained, “It creates an amazing space that unites the audience, the stage, and the service. As a front-of-house engineer, you’re usually carving out space with EQ. L-ISA adds another dimension—you can move sounds around as objects, matching what you hear to what you see onstage. Instead of separating drums at 40-60 Hz and bass at 60-100 Hz through EQ alone, we can now separate them in physical space. They’re not stepping on each other acoustically; they’re positioned like the team they are onstage.”