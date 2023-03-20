DAS Audio Install at Legacy Worked Out

Finding the right DAS Audio system for a fitness chain meant finding one that was the right, er, fit.

Wynwood, FL (March 20, 2023)—Florida’s Legacy Fitness chain has standardized all of its facilities on the same audio system gear, including loudspeakers and related equipment drawn from the DAS Audio catalog.

Legacy Fitness uses music as an integral part of tits programs, so care was taken in selecting DAS Audio’s ACTION-500 Series, ARTEC Series, and E11EVEN Sound speakers for the chain. Manning Sumner, founder and CEO of Legacy Fitness, explained, “As the person ultimately responsible for managing the operation, overseeing facility design, as well as managing customer service and all programs, it was important to me that each Legacy location have world-class sound systems to help motivate everyone during their workouts. This is precisely what led me to DAS Audio. Throughout 2022, we had systems deployed into each of our locations. While there is some variation between each facility due to room size and other factors, one thing is consistent: great sound that motivates people to give their very best effort.”

The Wynwood facility also serves as Legacy’s headquarters. In addition to housing Sumner’s office, there are staff administration offices, a conference room, a podcast room, a cold plunge facility, sauna, IV Suite & Smoothie Bar and the open gym. In this location, the DAS Audio system includes eight ARTEC-310.96 compact 2-way wide array enclosures, eight ARTEC-308 wide-range 2-way passive systems, plus four ESBR18 passive direct radiation subwoofers from the E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio catalog. E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-6K4 amplifiers power the system, with signal processing from BSS Audio completing the setup.

At Legacy’s Fort Lauderdale location, the DAS Audio equipment deployed includes six E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ES-10 2-way point source loudspeaker enclosures mated with two ACTION-S18 passive direct radiation subwoofers. Like the Wynwood location, E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-6K4 amplifiers power the system, with signal processing from BSS Audio.

Similar to the equipment setup deployed in Fort Lauderdale, the Legacy Pembroke Pines facility includes eight E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio ES-10 2-way point source loudspeaker enclosures mated with two ACTION-S18A high-power active subwoofers. E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-6K4 amplifiers power the ES-10 enclosures while signal processing from BSS Audio completes the setup.

At the Coral Gables Legacy facility, the DAS Audio setup includes six ARTEC-310.96 compact 2-way wide array enclosures along with two ACTION-S18 passive direct radiation subwoofers. E11EVEN Sound by DAS Audio EP-6K4 amplifiers power the system, with signal processing from BSS Audio completing the setup.

In charge of the installation was Guillermo “Willy” Rodriguez, owner/operator of Willy-Tech Services of Miami, FL, an A/V system integration services firm and E11EVEN Sound certified installer. He was supported by DAS Audio’s John Fiorito, who designed, managed, and commissioned all Legacy Fit installations, and Geovanni Ortiz, DAS Audio’s Applications Engineer and certified Rational Acoustic SMAART engineer, who handled loudspeaker optimization in each location, as well as Santiago Ruiz, certified BSS Audio programmer.