DAS Drives Battle Champs Hip-Hop Festival in Times Square

New York, NY (November 8, 2023)—Hip-Hop may have started in The Bronx, but Times Square in nearby Manhattan was the place to be when the three-day Battle Champs competition recently took place. The multifaceted festival celebrated the Five Elements of hip-hop culture: MCs, DJs, graffiti artists, breakdancers, and beatboxers, and culminated with the crowning of Kings and Queens in each category. The benefit event was arranged by Beats, Rhymes and Relief and sponsored by Snipes, with sound provided by DAS Audio.

Hip-hop legend GrandMixer DXT played a major role in putting the event together, including specifying the DAS sound system. DXT is a hip-hop pioneer whose unique scratching style first appeared on Herbie Hancock’s 1983 Grammy-winning cut “Rockit,” from the album “Future Shock.”

Bringing the beats to the streets was a sizable DAS Audio system, with the main stage sporting a dozen Event-208A powered 3-way systems, with six Event-121A 21-inch subs delivering more than enough power to satiate the break dancing crowds. A pair of Vantec-20A active curved source boxes provided center fills.

On stage, performers heard themselves via a pair of Event-M210A wedges in front, along with side fills including Vantec-15A tops and Vantec-18A subs. A pair of Action-M512A boxes added punch to the DJ station. A single DSP-2060A DSP unit and DAS Audio’s ALMA system software provided control system drive and processing for the entire rig.

“The world has been celebrating Hip-Hop’s milestone all year, but the Battle Champs event in Times Square really brings it home to where the music was born,” remarked DXT. “What an honor to be here in this iconic place. The sound was amazing, and the crowds absolutely loved it.”