Inside InfoComm 2023’s Audio Demo Rooms, Part 2

Orlando, FL (June 23, 2023)—Everything seemed to be happening on the exhibition floor at InfoComm 2023, but there were also a record 22 audio demo rooms to check out. There was plenty to be discovered in them as well—amazing live sound and installation tools, groundbreaking immersive audio technologies and more than a few demos that regaled visitors with powerful sounds, even as they provided a moment to sit after hours of walking the show aisles.

InfoComm 2023 Closes on a High Note

Following up from yesterday’s first look at the demo rooms, here’s a deep dive into more of the fantastic audio offerings, in numerical order.

RCF had lots in store for visitors to Demo Room W224H, like its new power amplifiers, such as the DMA Series of matrix DSP amplifiers and IPS/QPS high-power amp series. Those who ventured inside also were treated to a system demo pairing a XPS 16K power amplifier with the new 6,000 Watt install subwoofer SUB 8029.

Next up, inside W230A, Bose Professional gave attendees a hands-on tour of products with the company’s experts, getting up-close and personal with gear ranging from installed commercial sound systems such as DesignMax and AMM Loudspeakers to corporate solutions and portable PA systems.

DAS Audio, located inside W230B, was featuring a bit of everything, from mainstays like its EVENT 26A series line array to its new addition to the flagship ARA series—SARA, an ultra-compact line array system with linear performance of 138 dB SPL MAX.

Alcons Audio highlighted its Alcons Pro-Ribbon Immersive Experience in W230C. also inside the room, working in conjunction with Alcons were FLUX technologies’ SPAT Revolution immersive platform, a DiGiCo Quantum 338 console package, and Mega-Lite lighting, video and truss systems, all providing an opportunity to see how it all fit together in real-world applications.

Next door in W230D was the d&b audiotechnik demo room, featuring a Soundscape experience and a Milan networking seminar using the d&b DS100 network driven and Dante-enabled DSP platform for Soundscape. At the heart of the system was the Dante-enabled DS-100 Signal Engine, En-Scene and En-Space software modules, plus ArrayCalc and R1 Remote.

Meyer Sound had a massive, multifaceted demo room in W231ABC, with plenty to take in. Most of the room was devoted to a Constellation system that created acoustical environments for live vocal and instrumental music performed during the company’s demo sessions. Also highlighted was the new 2100-LFC low-frequency control element, and adjoining the demo space was Meyer’s popular Sonic Lounge.

Inside W232A, visitors found a plethora of FBT Elettronica speakers getting demoed, such as the Horizon VHA406A vertical/horizontal active line array, and the Muse 218SA subwoofer and much more, all produced in Italy. Adding to the fun, it was FBT’s 60th anniversary.

Over in W232B, Void Acoustics had some of the most distinctive loudspeakers you’ve ever laid eyes on, intended for clubs, hotels and other site looking for speakers that are as visually arresting as they sound. On-site were the Air Series and Tri Motion line.

dB Technologies demoed a number of its sound reinforcement solutions inside W232C, debuting the newest crown jewels in its VIO-X family of powered loudspeakers: the VIO-X310 and VIO X-315. As the first three-way active speakers in the VIO-X line, they combine time-alignment, internal DSP and plenty of amplifier power.

Coda Audio’s demo room was a bit hidden away at W240B, but that didn’t stop visitors from checking out the massive Space Panels – the immersive speakers/artworks on-hand that forcefully demonstrated the company’s approach to spatial audio.

Last but never least, L-Acoustics was in the Chapin Theater, located on Level 3, W320, offering a full schedule of L Series and L-ISA 3.0 presentations that InfoComm attendees could check out in person or tune into with the real-time audio streaming mixhalo app.