Gabisom Outlines Rock in Rio Once Again

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (October 7, 2024)—Rock in Rio celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, and once again, São Paulo-based Gabisom Audio Equipment was deeply involved in the event’s sound. As part of that, the company fielded Outline’s audio systems on three of the festival’s stages, as it has done in the past.

Outline’s GTO, GTO C-12, Superfly, and Mantas 28 models, driven by Outline power amplifiers, were deployed across the New Dance Order, Global Village, and Supernova stages. Gabisom has made significant investments in Outline audio technology in 2023 and 2024, following earlier purchases that included a substantial GTO C-12 system and Newton processors in 2020 (in fact, Gabisom is currently the world’s largest owner of Newton inventory).

“The first time I worked with the GTO and C-12 system, I was impressed by the headroom and clarity, particularly in the high frequencies, without harshness, and the strong, tight low-end response; this is ideal for high-energy concerts like EDM,” commented Danilo Costa, one of Gabisom’s system engineers, reflecting on his experience at the New Dance Order stage.

That Rock In Rio stage featured four PAs with 10 GTO boxes each, 48 DBS 18-2 sub-bass units, and 12 Mantas 28 units for front-fill, all supported by Newton processors for precise matrix management of two Yamaha consoles.