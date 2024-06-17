Las Vegas College Upgrades Main Recording Studio

Las Vegas, NV (June 17, 2024)—The College of Southern Nevada (CSN) has installed a new mixing console to instruct students enrolled in its Audio Recording Technology Program.

John Jacobson, who has been at the college for 24 years, reports that CSN offers a 30-credit Certificate of Achievement in Music Business and Technology as part of the Music Program within the Department of Fine Arts. “We’re the biggest program in Nevada,” says Jacobson, who was appointed audio recording technology program director 18 months ago. “About 400 students go through it each year.”

CSN, which attracts more than 30,000 students annually to its three campuses in and around Las Vegas, installed an SSL Duality Fuse in the main control room at the recording studio facilities at its North Las Vegas campus. The 48-channel Duality Fuse came online for the 2023 fall semester and replaced an SSL AWS 900 console that was installed in 2005.

Between the main studio, which can accommodate a 50-piece orchestra and a large iso room, there are 35 analog microphone lines to the main control room, with additional lines available on a Dante network. “Our AWS only has 24 inputs,” Jacobson says. When funding became available, after evaluating the large-format analog consoles on the market, he ordered a 48-channel Duality Fuse with SSL δelta control and integrated Fusion coloration processor and moved the AWS 900 to another room.

Jacobson gravitated toward SSL and the Duality Fuse because, he says, “It sounds accurate. It’s really about the quality of the components, and how good the mic preamps are. I also like the dedicated DAW controls and the fact that it will work with any DAW, and with either a Windows PC or a Macintosh.”

Jacobson had his first opportunity to use the new SSL Duality console on a series of commercial tracking dates shortly before the new semester started, recording a classic organ trio and, for a documentary project, eight horn players, eight singers and a rhythm section: “We have a bunch of outboard mic pre’s, but with only a couple exceptions, we used all SSL mic pre’s on the sessions.”