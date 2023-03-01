Las Vegas’ Studio DMI Unveils Immersive Mix Room

Studio DMI in Las Vegas, NV has launched a new immersive mix room, Studio D, outfitted with a 7.1.4 speaker setup from Focal.

Las Vegas, NV (February 28, 2023)—Studio DMI in Las Vegas, NV has launched a new immersive mix room, Studio D, outfitted with a 7.1.4 speaker setup from Focal.

Studio D, thought to be first all-Focal Dolby Atmos mix room in Las Vegas, features three of Focal’s flagship Trio11 Be pro monitors for LCR and eight of the company’s new Solo6 ST6 for surround and height zones. Two Focal Sub12 subwoofers handle LFE and bass management.

“A Focal system is great because it is a system that I trust and am comfortable with,” says Luca Pretolesi, Studio DMI founder and mixing and mastering engineer. “It is an extension of my ears, allowing me to achieve a level of accuracy and precision in my sound stage that is unparalleled.”

Pretolesi recently mixed Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind album at Studio DMI on the facility’s Focal Trio11 monitors, and engineer Robert Guzman mixed and mastered the new Skrillex album, Quest for Fire, in Dolby Atmos in the new Studio D.

Pretolesi explains his connection to the new studio design featuring Dolby Atmos and Focal monitors: “A Focal system with Dolby Atmos is a more dynamic, engaging, and immersive listening experience. It is high-quality and makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.”

The new studio’s design was completed in the Spring of 2022. The room design was by Haverstick Designs, with the technical systems design by Pretolesi and Focal’s Joshua Estock. Studio D includes custom acoustic treatments by Vicoustic and an Avid Pro Tools MTRX studio system. Studio DMI’s 4,000-square-foot complex also houses three other Focal-based studios. (The new, all-Focal immersive mix room was featured in Mix’s Studio Class of 2022.)