Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort Bets on EAW

Hot Springs, AR (November 5, 2021)—Oaklawn Racing Casino recently opened a 15,000-square-foot event center for concerts, conventions and more. The task of equipping the 1,500-seat venue with AV technology, including a 1,900-square-foot stage with a large video wall, was given to full-service AV integration firm TMG Systems.

Designed by Jerrold Stevens of Marsh/PMK International LLC., the audio system onsite included an ADAPTive PA system comprising 20 Anna loudspeakers and 12 Otto subwoofers from Eastern Acoustic Works. In addition, EAW monitors and side-fills were also employed on the project. Tuning was handled using EAW’s Resolution software along with additional reference resources.

“The system was configured as a left/right hang with eight Anna units and six Otto subs per side, complete with a four-box center cluster for downfill,” says Mark LaBouff, national sales manager, TMG Systems. “The ability of the EAW ADAPTive line to be really targeted in the vertical domain was particularly important in this application, along with the ability to set numerous presets to provide optimal coverage when the room is set up in different configurations for various types of events.”

LaBouff reported, “The resort is thrilled with the performance of the system. In fact, when we did the first demonstration of the system, the customer stayed for three hours, requesting track-after-track so that they could hear what their new system was capable of achieving.”