Terre Haute Casino Resort Goes All In on 1 Sound

Terre Haute, IN (July 2, 2024)—Casinos may be all about gambling, but when the new Terre Haute Casino Resort in Indiana was being designed, the facility needed its new speaker system to be a sure thing. With that in mind, consulting/engineering firm NV5 and installer American Sound & Electronics collaborated to design and install various AV systems in the resort, including the audio system for the 56,000-square-foot gaming floor.

The casino’s gaming floor is not a quiet place—home to 1,000 slot machines, 50 table games, poker rooms and a TwinSpires Sportsbook area, not to mention excited patrons, the site can get loud. In the middle of that, the audio system installed would have to be clear and decidedly audible.

For the central bar on the gaming floor, American Sound installed a 360º, dual-sided LED video wall above the bar, but for its audio needs, both teams together implemented 1 Sound loudspeakers for the bar where they are used for anything from live music to live sporting event audio to background music.

Above the central bar, a pair of 1 Sound Contour CT28s are deployed in the ceiling, paired with SUB310s. The 3-way, constant directivity, horn-loaded, point sources provide the SPL and energy needed for the space. Meanwhile, two other locations that called for more SPL were ultimately covered by Cannon C8s and WSUB45s mounted to ceiling using dedicated C-Clamp accessories.

“The CT28 speakers served as an ideal match for the space [as they] enabled patrons to engage in fluid conversation without having to compete with the system, while still ensuring energetic music levels were maintained,” said Greg Martin, NV5’s associate principal, Technology & Acoustics.