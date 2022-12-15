Seven Feathers Casino Pulls Triple-7 with EAW System

Canyonville, OR (December 16, 2022)—Seven Feathers Casino Resort in the Pacific Northwest has long offered a variety of entertainment to its guests, and recently hosted a concert by the all-stars of “All-Star,” Smash Mouth. Audio for the event was handled by World Stage Lighting co-owners Dwight Wood and Devin Sunderland, who have been providing concert production for decades. For the show, World Stage Lighting provided a custom PA featuring the Anna and Otto ADAPTive system from Eastern Acoustic Works.

For the Smash Mouth performance, they fielded 16 Anna three-way full-range ADAPTive array modules and 8 Otto ADAPTive subwoofers to give the system a matched low end. They also added, from their extensive EAW inventory, eight EAW MW12 stage monitors and four EAW RL15 Redline two-way powered speakers to their rig. They report the system has been received well by touring engineers and audiences on the nearly 20 shows for which it has been deployed.

The new EAW system was put to the test for Seven Feathers Casino Resorts’ annual outdoor concert. “This year’s outdoor show was really special to us,” adds Sunderland. “In addition to the sound, we were also asked to provide a turnkey, full production product including lights, roof and stage. We own a 40-foot by 40-foot Applied Electronics arched roof system, and instead of adding the speaker bays to the roof, we chose to fly Anna line array speakers on the new Applied Electronic LA12-25 Line Array Lifting Towers. It was a visually stunning presentation and sounded absolutely amazing. We couldn’t have pulled it off without the help of EAW, Elation Professional, Applied Electronics and, of course, Smash Mouth, their crew and the great people at Seven Feathers.”