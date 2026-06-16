DAS Audio Launches MIA Series at InfoComm

DAS Audio will highlight the new installation loudspeaker series and more at its InfoComm booth and demo room.

Las Vegas, NV (June 16, 2026)—DAS Audio is ready for InfoComm this week, where it will launch the MIA Series of installation loudspeakers.

The new line includes seven models, with the MIA-X10 and MIA-X12 available in multiple coverage configurations. Intended for use in a variety of applications, from corporate to house of worship to hospitality, the line offers installers a streamlined design and flexible deployment options.

“The MIA Series is an important launch for DAS Audio, especially as we celebrate 55 years as a company,” said Michael Palmer, vice president of Sales, North America . “With MIA, we saw an opportunity to create a loudspeaker line that gives integrators more choices while maintaining the performance and reliability we’re known for.”

While the MIA Series features seven models, additional horn pattern options are also available on the larger full-range loudspeakers. The line includes:

MIA-X5: 5-inch coaxial point source loudspeaker, 120° conical coverage

MIA-X6: 6-inch coaxial point source loudspeaker, 120° conical coverage

MIA-X8: 8-inch coaxial point source loudspeaker, 110° conical coverage

MIA-X10: 10-inch coaxial point source loudspeaker, available with 70° x 50° or 110° x 60° rotatable horn options

MIA-X12: 12-inch coaxial point source loudspeaker, available with 70° x 50° or 110° x 60° rotatable horn options

MIA-S110: 10-inch ultra-low-profile band-pass subwoofer

MIA-S115: 15-inch ultra-low-profile band-pass subwoofer

Attendees can check out the MIA Series at Booth N6437 and in Audio Demo Room N114, where DAS Audio will host live demonstrations throughout the day. Also on-hand will be the EVENT-30A line array and EVENT-S218A subwoofer, introduced earlier this year at NAMM and awarded Mix Best of Show honors.