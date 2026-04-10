Lawo Launches Edge One Stagebox for Audio and Video

Las Vegas, NV (April 10, 2026)—Just ahead of NAB 2026, Lawo has unveiled Edge One, which offers audio and video connectivity in a compact stagebox for installed or standalone applications.

One side of the device is equipped with eight bi-directional HD-BNC connectors for SDI signals, that can function either as inputs or outputs, and four HDMI outputs, two of which can alternatively be used as inputs. SFP ports for MADI I/O, GPI I/Os, an audio interface via USB-C and Sync, Reference and Wordclock connectors are also available.

On the other side of the device, three audio interface modules cover a variety of I/O applications: mic/line inputs only; mic/line inputs and Line outputs; as well as a module specifically for commentary applications. The audio interface modules are easy to swap by the user for agile utilization scenarios.

Since not all connectors and software functionality may be needed in every use case, Edge One supports Lawo FLEX. Lawo’s software-licensable functionality allows users to activate what they need and leave out what they don’t. For out-of-the-box deployment, Edge One is available in three intuitive packages: Audio, Video and Audio + Video.

The following functions can be licensed if they are not included in the selected package: video signal instances (in or out), video frame syncs, JPEG XS en-/decoding, the Edge One Commentary App, audio MADI I/O with built-in SRC, and the mc²-grade audio DSP for low-latency local mixing.

While Edge One can be rack-mounted (1U) or installed using an optional mounting bracket, it is also compact enough to be carried from one assignment to the next, while being protected with rubber bumpers.

Edge One is a SMPTE ST2110 native with a bandwidth of up to 25Gbps. It is equipped with both RJ45 ports incl. PoE++ and SFP ports.