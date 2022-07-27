Lawo Upgrades Manufacturing Capabilities

Rastatt, Germany (July 27, 2022)—Lawo has announced that it has invested in a SMD production line from Fuji Europe Corporation GmbH in preparation for increasing product demand for the company’s audio and video products.

“As a manufacturer of top video and audio technology, we guarantee compliance with the highest production quality standards,” explains Andreas Hilmer, chief marketing officer at Lawo.

Lawo develops, manufactures and distributes network, control, audio and video systems for TV and radio, industry, live sound and theater applications. These IP-based products are manufactured at the company’s headquarters in Rastatt, Germany, where Lawo employs about two-thirds of its approximately 300 worldwide employees.

Lawo has invested in three new Fubi AIMEX-series pick-and-place machines, which can reportedly assemble around 30,000 components per hour of even the smallest component size, EIA 01005, equivalent to twice the diameter of a human hair.

Stefan Janssen, managing director of Fuju Europe Corporation GmbH, notes, “AIMEX IIIc is a machine platform that enables any type of production and changes in the package shapes used. It supports in one machine the processing of smallest chip components up to large components. At the same time, it is possible to easily ramp up new productions or react to changes in package shapes. This creates a high degree of flexibility.”

Christian Lukic, chief supply chain officer at Lawo, states, “With this significant investment of around one million euros in our Rastatt production line, we are securing Lawo’s future viability as a manufacturer of high-quality hardware products and ensuring that we can continue to map the full vertical range of manufacture within the company. This enables us to remain independent in the future, and to ensure our quality standards as befits a premium manufacturer of broadcast and media technology.”

The new production line also includes an integrated vapor phase soldering furnace and automated component storage cabinets.