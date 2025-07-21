July 14 Concert Goes Live Across Europe

Rastatt, Germany (July 21, 2025)—Lawo once again provided the IP-based audio infrastructure for the broadcast and live sound demands of the 13th Concert de Paris on France’s National Day, July 14.

The evening was broadcast live on France 2 and france.tv, and simulcast by EBU-Eurovision in over 10 countries, making it one of the world’s largest classical music events. A large audience gathered on the Champ de Mars to attend the performances by the Orchestre National de France, the Chœur and Maîtrise de Radio France, conducted by Cristian Măcelaru, alongside internationally renowned opera singers and soloists. The event reached 2.9 million viewers on France 2 and many more on France Inter radio.

Radio France deployed an OB truck equipped with an mc²66 MkII console to produce the audio clean feed for French radio and television, as well as for the Eurovision network. Laurent Fracchia was responsible for the broadcast mix in the OB truck (Régie 5).

For the public address system providing coverage to the more than 100,000 attendees on site, Lawo’s advanced audio infrastructure was operated by a team from Radio France, led by Christophe Lukaszewski. At FOH, Nadège Antonini handled the orchestral mix and FOH output using a 48-fader mc²56 console, while Stéphane Thouvenin managed the soloists and choirs on a 32-fader desk.

Stage monitoring was managed by Tahar Boukhlifa and Charles Bouticourt. They operated a 32-fader mc²56 with a 16-fader extender in a two-operator configuration with two separate control surfaces, ensuring precise monitoring throughout the performance. The setup included a redundant pair of A__UHD Core audio engines shared among the three consoles, with a redundant Ravenna network integrating FOH and stage. A central HOME management cluster connected, managed, and secured all aspects of this live production environment.

As is tradition, the concert was immediately followed by a fireworks display from the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadéro gardens.