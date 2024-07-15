Rose Hill Church Moves, Nets New Audio System

Baton Rouge, LA (July 15, 2024)—Having moved to a new facility the size of a concert hall, Rose Hill Church In Baton Rouge decided to outfit it with an audio system to match. The 46,000-square-foot facility sports a sanctuary with 50-foot vaulted ceilings that can seat up to 1,000 guests, and with that in mind, outfitted the site with gear from SSL, Shure and K-array.

Installed over the course of three months, the system install was overseen by RC1 Productions owner Rick Camp, a veteran front of house and recording engineer known for his work with Madonna, Earth, Wind & Fire, Beyoncé, The Temptations, Dr. Dre, and many more. RC1 Productions, along with the team from K-array USA, handled the installation and design of the new sound system.

The new sanctuary’s AV technology includes a 40-foot video screen upstage, and a pair of 10×6-foot side screens. Advanced moving lights enhance the visual experience, while two SSL L200 live consoles are used to guide the audio. A considerable amount of Shure ULXD wireless microphone technology is on hand, as the system features 15 wireless vocal mics, including a dedicated headset and handheld mic for the pastor, plus 15 channels of wireless microphones for the choir and other vocalists.

Bringing all that audio to the masses is a new K-array Mugello KH3P Concert System to cover it—the first installed Mugello KH3P system in the U.S. The P.A. is comprised of eight KH3P line array speakers and six KS5 Thunder subwoofers, powered by two KA208 Kommander amplifiers. For front fill reinforcements, a half-dozen Kayman KY52 speakers were installed on the lip of the stage.

“The KH3 double 12-inch Mugello line arrays were perfect for this space,” said Camp. “With their slim profile and electronic beam steering capabilities, we were able to rig the speakers to a 20-foot custom wooden beam and still maintain clear, even coverage throughout the entire sanctuary.”

Camp tuned the system and provided training to the church’s technical director, Eric Johnson, and pastor Danny Donaldson. The sanctuary’s electrical system also underwent a complete overhaul to meet current safety standards and power the K-array system.