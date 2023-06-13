KRK GoAux Plays the Royal Albert Hall

London, UK (June 12, 2023)—The Teenage Cancer Trust holds a concert series at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall every year, bringing together top acts to raise money to benefit the organization, which provides care and support for young people living with cancer. This year’s shows included performances by Roger Daltrey of The Who, Underworld, Wet Leg, and Jake Bugg, all of which were recorded for live albums and other content to support the charity. Recording and mixing multitracks of this year’s shows was Gareth Johnson, as he has for nearly 20 years.

Bringing something new to the table this time around, Johnson made use of the KRK GoAux 3 Portable Monitor System onsite. “I originally wanted to try the KRK GoAux because they’re a complete reference monitor system that can fit in a bag,” Johnson explains.

KRK GoAux 3 Portable Monitor System – A Real-World Review

“A portable solution is great for me since I’m always moving between live venues, my professional studio, and my home studio. Plus, it’s good to have a system where I can have a quick listen to what was recorded from the live show. The KRK GoAux does just that. They are extremely portable, and let me know what has been recorded so I can construct mixes to check that we have everything we need.

“When I was backstage, I was immediately able to plug the GoAux in and get a rough balance,” Johnson continues. “The KRK GoAux over-delivered in how easy they were to use and balance tracks. I streamed a 128-channel full concert straight from my laptop via the GoAux’s Bluetooth capabilities. There was no problem with bandwidth at all. When I got to my main studio and opened my mix, it didn’t sound wildly different.”