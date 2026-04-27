San Antonio Alamodome Adds More L-Acoustics

San Antonio, TX (April 27, 2026)—The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas can hold as many as 72,000 fans for a variety of sports, ranging from hockey to basketball to football. As a result, the venue requires a fairly flexible permanent P.A. Now the existing system has been augmented to effectively address an entire basketball court area.

Previously, the venue “only” had a sizable L-Acoustics K2 main PA system installed in 2017, but now a new, secondary, combined L-Acoustics K2 and A15i system has been added that to provide a dedicated center-cluster system for the venue when one half of the domed bowl is configured for the basketball games that now dominate its sports agenda.

“The two systems are designed to be completely independent of each other, and completely reconfigurable,” says Ryan Knox, senior consultant at Salas O’Brien, the project’s consultant, which provided the design from which the city conducted the bid process for equipment vendors and integration services. “The challenge here was understanding how they needed to use the space, and the different kinds of events they were doing.”

The new system comprises 56 L-Acoustics K2 and 28 A15i Wide, collectively powered by 31 LA12X and 12 LA4X amplified controllers. “This system serves as a multifunction one, and it really expands the venue’s capabilities,” says Jordan Pierce, integrated systems sales engineer for LD Systems, which did the installation and integration. “They can do tennis here now, volleyball championships—anything that’s essentially roughly the size of a basketball court. It allows them to sell the venue more for smaller events to clients who would have thought it too big and unaffordable. They can bring down, reconfigure, and alternately utilize this new sound system for whatever event they want in there.”

That capability includes being able to move some of the K2 to the corners of the stadium when the entire floor area is needed, assuring full coverage to anywhere in the venue. That was indeed the case when the venue seating and system were reconfigured for an NCAA event.

“They actually brought in extra stands and extended the angle of the stands to get all the way to a center basketball court in the center of the stadium, and they needed floor coverage for that extended seating,” he says. “They used the main house K2, and then they added these new arena K2 to be hung underneath it to specifically cover the larger main floor. There also needed to be speakers to help capture sound that’s blocked by LED walls. So now there is appropriate sound way up in the corners and the upper levels and below the sign under the LED walls. Ryan’s team’s use of L-Acoustics’ Soundvision software was critical in helping figure out the best placement for those.”