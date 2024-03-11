Seen on the Scene: Mix LA – The Afterparty

The first annual Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event was a hit -- but so was the afterparty.

Santa Monica, CA (March 11, 2024)—The first annual Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event, held March 2 at Universal Music Group’s 21Fifteen Studios in Santa Monica, was a sold-out success, but the fun didn’t end when the panels concluded. Instead, attendees haded a half-mile down the street to Host Partner Apogee Studios for an afterparty, where they were treated to David Williams on piano from the live performance stage, as well as curated Atmos playback listening sessions in three different immersive environments.

Visitors enjoyed the tunes, the buffet and the bar, but it was the opportunity to hear immaculate Atmos mixes in a studio environment that made the evening so special. Host Bob Clearmountain and other visiting mixers such shared amazing Atmos renditions of tracks from The Band, Howard Jones, Bryan Adams, Iron & Wine and others.

