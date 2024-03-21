VIDEO: Inside Mix LA: Immersive Music Production!

Mix LA: Immersive Music Production earlier this month at UMG's studios in Santa Monica was amazing; see for yourself in our new video lookback.

Santa Monica, CA (March 20, 2024)—Anyone who attended Mix LA: Immersive Music Production earlier this month in Santa Monica can tell you what a great event it was. Between the panels, the networking, getting hands-on with gear and hearing incredible Atmos mixes that haven’t been released yet, it was a winner. Now we have a quick video look-back at the day that says it all.

Attendees were treated to an opening Keynote Conversation titled “Immersive Music: The Artist and the Engineer,” with legendary producer/artist Jimmy Jam and 19-time Grammy-winning engineer Manny Marroquin, held in the studio’s stunning 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Live performance stage.

A series of expert panels and one-on-one discussions followed throughout the day, along with programming and technology demonstrations from sponsors set up throughout the multi-studio facility.

Following the full day of events, attendees re-gathered a half-mile down the street at Host Partner Apogee Studios for an afterparty, where they were treated to David Williams on piano from the live performance stage, as well as curated Atmos playback listening sessions in three different immersive environments.

While the video gives you a taste of all the great offerings, the real takeaway should be: Don’t miss the next Mix: Immersive Music Production event! Our next event is Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, taking place May 11, 2024 in Music City! Find out more about it and make plans now!