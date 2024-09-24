Soundworks Supports Flaming Lips’ ‘Yoshimi’ Performance

Cary, NC (September 24, 2024)—The Flaming Lips are known for their unusual approaches to live shows, and when the band played Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, NC, it didn’t disappoint, opting to perform its entire Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots album live in concert. Providing audio for the epic show was regional live sound specialists Soundworks (Henrico, VA).

The psychedelic band played two distinct sets, starting with the album front to back, followed by a more typical concert set. Hired by the venue (and working with the band for the first time), Soundworks fielded a Martin Audio WPC line array to cover the 5,000-strong audience.

The PA was built around a dozen WPC elements per side and eight SXH218 subwoofers. For sightline purposes, they were set four-a-side (two wide, two high) bridged. Additionally, four WPS were placed along the front stage lip and another two on the stage left subs as outfill to cover the asymmetrical audience arrangement. In addition, Soundworks provided XE500 wedge monitors and CDD-LIVE 15s atop SXP218s for sidefills.

Soundworks senior tech.Bryan Hargrave reports that the FOH team expressed excitement when they saw the rig through which they would be piloting the show. “They stated how happy they were to be back on a Martin Audio rig, as they hadn’t been on one in a while. They were disappointed that the venue had a 95 dBA limit at FOH mix position, stating, ‘It’s too bad they put a governor on your Ferrari!’”