JackTrip Remote Performance Platform Adds AI-Powered Packet Loss Concealment

California (March 8, 2023)—Jacktrip Labs unveiled its remote collaboration Virtual Studio platform last year, providing a way for musicians to remotely perform together in real-time. Now the service has unveiled a pair of new features intended to improve the user experience for viewers and performers alike, with the introduction of a new AI-powered loss concealment feature, and Soundscapes.

The Soundscapes feature allows users to customize the online performance space to their needs with a variety of presets to help customize a virtual setting to the performers’ tastes. Users can add reverb and noise gate effects, panning, limiting and compression to embellish their collective sound.

Another upgrade is JackTrip’s loss concealment technology, which makes the Virtual Studio accessible through a wider range of internet connections. Making use of AI, JackTrip engineers utilized machine learning technology to train their platform to adapt to different connection types of varying quality. According to the company, this allows for potential glitches in the audio, caused by lost network packets, to be eliminated in real-time.

CEO and co-founder Mike Dickey explained, “While internet protocols are in place to adapt to poor connection quality, this adaptation introduces a lot of additional latency which makes real-time collaboration difficult. JackTrip’s AI-based loss concealment reduces latency by correcting quality issues as the collaboration is unfolding, making possible the feeling of being in the same room and a sense of community.”