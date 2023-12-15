Wolf Performance Hall Upgrades Audio

London, Ontario (December 15, 2023)—The Wolf Performance Hall within the London Public Library is a 369-seat theatre and cultural hub that recently upgraded to a full EM Acoustics sound solution, installed by local integrators Armor Pro in collaboration with OCTAV Integrated Design and Contact Distribution.

“The venue required a system that would provide even SPL coverage front to back without obstructing sight lines; due to the multi-use nature of the venue, a left-center-right configuration with a center cluster dedicated to lecture and movie applications was also part of the initial brief,” explains Vaino Gennaro of Contact Distribution who was responsible for specifying the system.

EM Acoustics’ flagship Reference series loudspeakers were chosen as the foundations of the system, with EM R12s installed in the left, center and right positions, with the center further reinforced by 1 x R8. EMS-81s and EMS-51s were installed for outfill and front fill, and in the FOH sound booth. The EM Acoustics system was completed by EM DQ20 amplifier.

Response to the new system has been positive since its installation, with recent events such as TD Sunfest Canada concerts, Sean McCann, Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival World Tour showcasing the adaptability and reliable performance of the EM Acoustics solution. “When I heard the EM Acoustics rig, I was impressed by the linear response,” recalls Daniel Gregwah, a freelance audio engineer who recently worked on a performance with Larnell Lewis and Joy Lapps at the venue. “The tuning and alignment were excellent – it was the best mix I have ever done in a booth.”