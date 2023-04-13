Ex Machina Soundworks Titan System for Atmos Rooms Debuts

Ex Machina Soundworks has unveiled Titan, a new speaker system for use in Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering rooms.

Brooklyn, NY (April 13, 2023)—Ex Machina Soundworks has unveiled Titan, a new speaker system designed from the ground up for use in Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering rooms.

The Titan’s compact 2-way coaxial cuboid form factor was conceived for surrounds and overheads, ensuring integration into any Atmos configuration. Despite its small size, the speaker boasts a 5.5″ custom SEAS coaxial driver with the manufacturer’s signature Composite Sound TPCD diaphragms and a max. continuous output of 105 dB.

Ex Machina uses proprietary technology to enable phase and magnitude linearity, with a wide 90-degree dispersion, simplifying speaker placement and positioning in a mix or mastering room. The mathematically optimal woofer waveguide shape and true point source behavior aid imaging, the company says.

The Titan system is exclusively packaged as four satellites and a matching 2RU amplifier/DSP pack, called the Titan Lunar Core. The Titan Lunar Core houses DSP and Class D amplifiers. The fifth-generation SHARC+ DSP provides users with computing headroom and proprietary calibration technology, reportedly resulting in a flat frequency, phase, and impulse response.

The flagship AKM Velvet Sound AK4493/AK5572 conversion adds to the sonic experience, the company states, while Hypex N-core series amplifiers supply power. The Titan Lunar Core eliminates the need for local power connections at the mounting points, as the 4-pole SpeakON input allows for remote bi-amping over a single cable.

The Titan speakers feature 75mm x 75mm and 100mm x 100mm MIS-D VESA mounting points, enabling flexible deployment options. Built with a rigid extruded aluminum cabinet, the Titan system offers what Ex Machina says is its least resonant cabinet to date.

The manufacturer is offering three packages: ATMOS Package 1, for small to medium-sized rooms, combines LCR Pulsar with Titans as surrounds and overheads; Package 2 offers Quasar as LCR with Titans as surrounds and overheads, for medium-sized mix mastering and film rooms; and Package 3, for medium to larger mix and mastering rooms, includes LCR Quasar, Ganymede surrounds with Titans as overheads.

The company states that the systems’ power and full-range capabilities meet Dolby specifications, eliminating the need for a dedicated subwoofer for the LFE channel, thereby reducing overall costs and can be expanded to suit virtually any configuration.