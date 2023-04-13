Your browser is out-of-date!

Ex Machina Soundworks Titan System for Atmos Rooms Debuts

Ex Machina Soundworks has unveiled Titan, a new speaker system for use in Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering rooms.

By Mix Staff

Ex Machina Soundworks Titan System
Ex Machina Soundworks Titan System

Brooklyn, NY (April 13, 2023)—Ex Machina Soundworks has unveiled Titan, a new speaker system designed from the ground up for use in Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering rooms.

The Titan’s compact 2-way coaxial cuboid form factor was conceived for surrounds and overheads, ensuring integration into any Atmos configuration. Despite its small size, the speaker boasts a 5.5″ custom SEAS coaxial driver with the manufacturer’s signature Composite Sound TPCD diaphragms and a max. continuous output of 105 dB.

Ex Machina uses proprietary technology to enable phase and magnitude linearity, with a wide 90-degree dispersion, simplifying speaker placement and positioning in a mix or mastering room. The mathematically optimal woofer waveguide shape and true point source behavior aid imaging, the company says.

The Titan system is exclusively packaged as four satellites and a matching 2RU amplifier/DSP pack, called the Titan Lunar Core. The Titan Lunar Core houses DSP and Class D amplifiers. The fifth-generation SHARC+ DSP provides users with computing headroom and proprietary calibration technology, reportedly resulting in a flat frequency, phase, and impulse response.

The flagship AKM Velvet Sound AK4493/AK5572 conversion adds to the sonic experience, the company states, while Hypex N-core series amplifiers supply power. The Titan Lunar Core eliminates the need for local power connections at the mounting points, as the 4-pole SpeakON input allows for remote bi-amping over a single cable.

The Titan speakers feature 75mm x 75mm and 100mm x 100mm MIS-D VESA mounting points, enabling flexible deployment options. Built with a rigid extruded aluminum cabinet, the Titan system offers what Ex Machina says is its least resonant cabinet to date.

The manufacturer is offering three packages: ATMOS Package 1, for small to medium-sized rooms, combines LCR Pulsar with Titans as surrounds and overheads; Package 2 offers Quasar as LCR with Titans as surrounds and overheads, for medium-sized mix mastering and film rooms; and Package 3, for medium to larger mix and mastering rooms, includes LCR Quasar, Ganymede surrounds with Titans as overheads.

The company states that the systems’ power and full-range capabilities meet Dolby specifications, eliminating the need for a dedicated subwoofer for the LFE channel, thereby reducing overall costs and can be expanded to suit virtually any configuration.

