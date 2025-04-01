Decidedly Improbable Pro Audio Gear Debuts

Around this time every year—on this very date, even—numerous products are launched that immediately raise not only expectations, but also eyebrows, questions and occasionally even hackles.

New York, NY (April 1, 2025)—New pro-audio products are announced throughout the year, but around this time every spring—on this very date, even—numerous products are launched that immediately raise not only expectations, but also eyebrows, questions and occasionally even hackles. Anyone unfamiliar with the audio industry’s whims and whimseys might look at them and suggest that perhaps these announcements were not exactly on the up-and-up. That’s an assessment to which we say “Nay!”

Today, in particular, saw a number of such equipment offerings get offered. Rather than factcheck or even edit the product announcements to remove excessive hype, grossly unsubstantiated claims or naked skullduggery, we’ve instead opted to run the respective announcements “as-is” to allow you, the discerning public, to discern a discernible discernment as to what may be therein discerned.

• • • •

Auralex HushPuppies – Decoupling Studio Slippers

Indianapolis, IN (April 1, 2025)—Auralex Acoustics is pleased to announce its new Auralex HushPuppies Decoupling Studio Slippers!

Auralex has expanded its SonoWear Acoustical Treatment Clothing line with the introduction of the new HushPuppies, the ultimate footwear for producers, podcasters and late-night mix engineers. These new sonically enhanced slip-on slippers feature Auralex’s industry-standard Studiofoam soles available in Charcoal, Purple or Burgundy.

HushPuppies completes the popular line of SonoWear that includes ISO-Soxx, MixHat-XL, and MixCape. Pricing varies by shoe size, but they in stock and ready to ship.

Now, you can have truly portable acoustical treatment and improve the sound of any space you are in. For more info, please visit Auralex.com.

Remember – “It’s Not Your Gear – it’s Your Clothes”

• • • •

Sensaphonics Custom K9MAX IEMs For Discerning Canine Audiophiles

Chicago, IL (April 1, 2025)—Sensaphonics is excited to introduce the Custom K9MAX IEMs, the latest in in-ear monitors designed exclusively for dogs. Engineered to accommodate the extraordinary auditory range of canines, the K9MAX ensures that man’s best friend never misses a single note, bark or rustling snack wrapper.

With an extended frequency response of 40-60,000 Hz, these IEMs are designed to deliver pristine sound quality tailored to the superior hearing of dogs. Whether they’re enjoying their favorite tunes or keeping tabs on ultrasonic squirrel chatter, the K9MAX provides an unparalleled listening experience.

Features Designed for Paws and Play

Patented Signature Silicone Material – Not only does our ultra-soft silicone ensure supreme comfort, but it also doubles as a chew toy when not in use.

Secure Collar Clips – Easily attach cables to a collar for loss prevention, ensuring your pup’s prized possession doesn’t become backyard treasure.

Customizable Style – Available in solid black, solid white, or black/white swirl to match any fur coat.

Scent Options for Personalization – Choose from Bacon, Slippers, Mystery Patch of Grass, or Owner (You!) for a fully immersive sensory experience.

Perfect Seal? Test It with the OFFICIAL K9MAX Playlist!

For the ultimate fit check, we’ve curated a K9-approved playlist to ensure maximum comfort and audio fidelity:

Evaluation Songs:

Black Dog – Led Zeppelin

Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

Hound Dog – Elvis Presley

Hey Bulldog – The Beatles

Who Let the Dogs Out – Baha Men

Stray Cat Strut – Stray Cats

I Want To Be Your Dog – The Stooges

Howlin’ For You — The Black Keys

Bark at the Moon — Ozzy Osbourne

Bad to the Bone — George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Artists That Speak to the Wild Side:

Three Dog Night

Snoop Dogg

Wolfmother

Steppenwolf

Cat Stevens (for the feline-curious!)

Others include: The Animals, Eagles, Def Leppard, Gorillaz, Scorpions, Band of Horses, Whitesnake, Black Crows, A Flock Of Seagulls, Adam & The Ants, Arctic Monkeys, Modest Mouse, Seal, Phish, The Turtles, Buffalo Springfield and even Blue Öyster Cult for genre-crossing pups.

The Sensaphonics K9MAX IEMs are the next frontier in high-fidelity listening, proving that premium audio isn’t just for humans anymore. Whether your dog is a lounge-listening lapdog or a rock-and-roll retriever, the K9MAX delivers bark-worthy sound quality.

“With the K9MAX, we’re not just improving sound; we’re strengthening the bond between humans and their canine companions through the power of high-fidelity audio. Whether it’s vibing to their favorite tunes or decoding the mysteries of ultrasonic squirrel gossip, your dog will finally hear the world as it was meant to be heard. After all, why should humans have all the fun?” stated a Sensaphonics spokesperson.

Coming Soon—Sensaphonics K9MAX RumblePlugz – designed to protect man’s best friend’s hearing during severe thunderstorms and fireworks.

The Sensaphonics K9MAX IEMs are available immediately for custom fitting appointments and are competitively priced at $4120.25 MSASPCA.

• • • •

Timekettle Babel Fish Translator

Ever wished you could talk to animals like Dr. Dolittle? Well, thanks to Timekettle—creator of Timekettle W4 Bone-Conducted AI Interpreter Earbuds—that dream is now a reality! Introducing Timekettle Babel Fish Translator—the world’s first AI-powered translator for animal languages.

AI-generated content may be incorrect. Using advanced bioacoustic AI, deep learning, and extensive hours of decoding barks, meows, and chirps, Babel Fish Translator enables you to communicate with your pets— and possibly even the neighborhood squirrel.

Early test results include:

Dog: “The mailman is obviously a threat. You’re welcome.”

Cat: “I knocked your glass over because I felt like it.”

Parrot: “I heard what you said about Aunt Linda.”

We’re still fine-tuning translations for goldfish and turtles—so far, it’s just long pauses and blub blub.

Babel Fish Translator is expected to hit the market in time for the holidays. However, the Timekettle W4 AI translation earbuds will debut in May.

• • • •

Lockwood Loudspeakers SpinDrive Technology

Introducing the Lockwood 360° SpinDrive Technology—our revolutionary universal point source drivers that work in ANY orientation! Tired of traditional speaker setups? No problem! Simply unscrew, rotate, and screw them back in. Want an upside-down sound experience? Go for it. Sideways for that true stereo flip? Why not! Our engineers have measurably confirmed that nothing changes! (Well, except for your perspective… maybe.)

• • • •

Delta Soundworks Underwater Loudspeakers

If you’ve been looking for audio with full immersion… look no further!

Introducing our first underwater loudspeakers, engineered for sonic clarity and depth.

Now powered by our proprietary 8D Audio AI Algorithms™, for an experience so immersive, you might never come up for air.

32-bit float just got a whole new meaning!

⚠️ Sound installation requires scuba certification. Moisture-resistant cables sold separately. Available never.

• • • •

Midas MicroMix App

Available exclusively on smartwatches, because who needs a full-size console when you can mix an entire show from your wrist? ⌚

Features include:

️️ Multi-fader control with pinpoint accuracy (if your fingers are small enough)

Voice controlled for your convenience, just say “Hey Midas”

No zoom function – because precision mixing should be a challenge

Perfectly calibrated touch sensitivity, optimised for all hand sizes… probably

Who needs a control surface when you have 1.5 inches of touchscreen power?

• • • •