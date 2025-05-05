ToeJam Backlot Kicks Out The Jams

Miami, FL (May 5, 2025)—Few cities do nightlight like Miami, and one of the most exciting places to cut loose there is the evocatively named ToeJam Backlot. The 1,000-capacity indoor/outdoor venue recently hosted a line-up of 18 international house DJs across two nights, bringing in regional audio provider Nomad Sound Systems to do the beats justice.

The venue takes its name from the site’s origins 30 years ago as a film production studio; today, it’s an event space and party venue, and its outdoor Boom Shack Stage, with a capacity of 1,000, has hosted performances by artists such as Zoë Kravitz, KRS-One and Bad Bunny. For the massive DJ event, created with promoters Third Eye Hospitality and Diskonect, ToeJam had Nomad Sound Systems, based 30 minutes away, come in and create an immersive audio environment with a Funktion-One Vero VX System.

The setup utilized 10 flown Vero VX90 full-range vertical array elements, 12 F121 horn-loaded bass speakers stage right and six more for stage left. Monitoring was provided by two pairs of PSM318 DJ Monitors. ToeJam’s indoor setup comprised of two Res 2 speakers, two F221 and two F101 as monitors.

“We have a long history of working with this venue,” says Nomad’s director of sales, Jason Rault. “The venue recently installed a permanent trussing structure and it made the most sense to proceed with a flown VX system; this enabled us to focus on limiting the floor space and maximizing the venue’s capacity for guests.

“We started off with the idea of a high ‘monoblock’ subwoofer arrangement off to one side, primarily to create a more even bass response, but also to avoid creating a disconnect between the artists and the crowd,” he said. “We then added some bass reinforcement on the opposite side to ensure complete coverage. We also used some brand-new Evo 2s with the amazing Butterfly Plates in the backstage area. Those are a joy to work with; compact, light, powerful and beautifully designed.”

Nomad Sound Systems has been working with Funktion-One since its formation in 2016 and today has one of the largest Funktion-One inventories in the United States, with more than 300 cabinets.