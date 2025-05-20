Funktion-One Rolls Out F61 Loudspeaker in U.S.

Orlando, FL (May 20, 2025)—Following its debut at ISE earlier this year, Funktion-One’s new F61 compact loudspeaker will make its North American debut in June at InfoComm in Orlando, Florida.

As Funktion-One’s smallest two-way speaker, the loudspeaker is intended for a broad range of applications, from music venues to hospitality, as well as galleries, studio monitoring and even domestic use. The colorful speaker follows essentially the same design principles as the F81.2 and F101.2, fitting between the F5.2 and F81.2 in the Funktion-One Compact Range.

According to the company, the F61 offers low distortion and integration between drivers for stable and engaging imaging. While the speaker can be used on its own if needed, the F61 can also be combined with Funktion-One’s SB8A or SB10A self-powered bass to create a standalone system.

The speaker offers a dual NL4 and Phoenix connector combination as standard, and there are a variety of mounting and rigging options available, such as yokes and wall brackets. The enclosure itself sports M6 rigging points, and a weather-resistant, IP55 version of the F61 is also available, making it suitable for outdoor installation purposes if needed.

The F61 is supplied in standard Black finish, but a variety of custom colors are also available for the loudspeaker as well.