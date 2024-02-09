TX HOW Adds Immersive IEM Mixes

San Antonio, TX (February 9, 2024)—In the world of in-ear monitoring, adoption of the format by Houses of Worship continues to be a growing market, with increasing numbers of facilities turning to the format to bring stage levels down while keeping all musicians in the loop. One case in point is San Antonio’s 3,500-capacity Community Bible Church.

The Church recently installed a new KLANG:konductor to deliver immersive IEM mixes to its seven vocalists and six musicians, as well as their musical guests and worship leaders.

AJ Lebron, director of audio and production coordinator for events, also ordered a DiGiCo DMI-MADI-B card, which is plugged into the konductor’s rear panel, to interface with the church’s existing Avid S6L-24C monitor desk.

“Guests onstage can still opt to use the system in stereo, so it’s familiar to anyone who wants to go ‘old-school,’ but that’s pretty rare,” Lebron says. The KLANG:konductor was purchased through pro audio retailer AVLX of Franklin, Tenn., and integrated by the church’s audio team.