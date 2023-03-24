VocoPro IEM-Seminar-8 System Debuts

VocoPro has launched its new IEM-Seminar-8 package, based around an IEM-Digital transmitter and a total of eight IEM-digital receivers.

Los Angeles, CA (March 24, 2023)—VocoPro has launched its new IEM-Seminar-8 package, based around an IEM-Digital transmitter and a total of eight IEM-digital receivers.

Primarily aimed at the events and meetings marketplace with an eye towards presentations where quiet is necessary, the new IEM-Seminar-8 broadcasts to users in stereo within the 900 mHz band, using two frequencies transmitting right and left side signals to unlimited stereo receivers.

The IEM-Seminar-8 package’s transmitter and receivers utilize “wireless on-chip” digital technology, and link together via the use of one-touch IR synchronization. A color display on the transmitter informs users that the desired dual frequencies between the transmitter and receivers have been locked in.

Both the transmitter and the receivers are constructed inside a rugged metal housing intended to endure frequent handling by multiple users on a regular basis. The eight wireless receivers are compatible with typical consumer or professional-grade stereo headphones, which underlines another point – the units do not come with earbuds, headphones or other outputs. The system is rechargeable, allowing users to cut down on replacement battery costs.

Founded in 1911, VocoPro is a California-based professional audio company primarily known for its professional karaoke systems and multi-channel wireless microphone systems.

Pricing for the VocoPro IEM-Seminar-8 System is a MAP of $1,019 and a MSRP of $1,399.