Mix Nashville Panel Highlight: Creating Immersive Mixes

Three pros with thousands of spatial music mixes between them will share their insights, tips and more at the Creating Immersive Mixes panel!

Nashville, TN (May 12, 2023)—There’s a slew of great panels on tap for next week’s Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production event, taking place Saturday along Music Row before moving on to Berry Hill for the evening’s festivities. All the day’s panels are worth checking out (all killer, no filler!) and among the high points is the aptly titled “Creating Immersive Mixes,” presented by Westlake Pro and Avid.

Taking place at Starstruck Studios’ The Gallery at 4 PM, Creating Immersive Mixes will investigate the technical and creative approaches to mixing Immersive Audio. The featured panelists will discuss their approaches to objects and beds, navigating large sessions, mixing back-catalog, staying true to the source material, and how to get the most out of pre-mixed stems.

Sharing their insights on the panel are:

Jeff Huskins — Producer/Dolby Atmos Engineer, BMG

Jeff Huskins has produced, played on, or engineered over 20,000 records resulting in the sales of over 110 million records worldwide over the last 30 years. In 2017, Jeff began a journey into the Dolby Atmos mixing and mastering world and has produced over 2,500 songs in this specialized listening format. With the primary studio located in the BMG’s Nashville headquarters, Jeff’s recent credits include Jason Aldean’s “Georgia”, “Macon” record, Ashley McBryde’s “Girl Going Nowhere” and “Never Will” records, Lainey Wilson’s “Bell Bottom Country” record, Mammoth WVH’s ‘Mammoth II” record, Waterparks’ “Greatest Hits” record, Hollywood Undead’s “Hotel Kalifornia” record, and the vast majority of the Eric Church catalog (including “Mr. Misunderstood”, “The Outsiders”, “Desperate Man”, “Heart”, and “Soul”), as well as cuts from Parmalee, Jimmie Allen, Jelly Roll, Kolby Cooper, LoCash, Blanco, Willie Jones, John Morgan, Madeline Merlo, Everette, Pardyalone, Brooks & Dunn, Little Wayne, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood, King Calaway, Papa Roach, Ledesi, Ambar Lucid, HunterGirl, Track45, and Frank Ray.

Mills Logan — Recording/Mix Engineer & Producer, Universal Music Group

Mills Logan is a two-time Grammy Award and Emmy-winning recording-mixing engineer and producer. He fell in love with recording music while playing in a rock band as a teenager, entranced by the studio world the minute he stepped into his first studio to record guitar for the band. Mills decided to pursue engineering and moved to Nashville to begin his career. He began working out of Creative Recording Studios, where he mainly engineered radio spots and jingles with one of his mentors, Jim McKell. From that point on, he has worked with a plethora of talented artists, including Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, Taylor Swift, Billy Gibbons, Joe Walsh, Cole Swindell, Josh Turner and many more. Mills has also mixed tracks in Dolby Atmos for Luke Combs, Morgan Wade, Mary J Blige, Ryan Hurd, Toby Keith, Luke Bryan, Supertramp, Barry White, Shania Twain, Blink 182, Josh Turner, Keith Urban, Halsey, and Sheryl Crow. As of spring 2023, Mills has mixed over 1,000 tracks in Atmos.

Dustin Richardson — Audio Engineer & Producer

Dustin Richardson has been an audio engineer and producer since 2012, working on a multitude of projects for Grammy-nominated and award-winning artists. Growing up playing drums in his hometown of Terre Haute, Indiana, he moved down to Nashville and quickly found his passion for engineering and producing. In his early career, he assisted on sessions with acts like Parachute, Hunter Hayes, The Milk Carton Kids, Joy Williams, For King & Country, and Jo-Dee Messina. From there, he engineered and mixed records for producers such as Michael Omartian, Claude Kelly, Chuck Harmony and many Nashville-based legends. As Dolby Atmos came into the music scene, Dustin was recruited by Universal Music Group and has since done Dolby Atmos mixes for artist including Olivia Rodrigo, Morgan Wallen, Rihanna, Samara Joy, Shawn Mendez, Shania Twain, The Supremes, Coin, Thomas Rhett, One Republic, Hanson, Post Malone and many more, nearing almost 1,000 mixes to date. Currently, Dustin continues to mix and engineer out of UMG’s East Iris Studios in Nashville.

The daytime panels are only half the event at Mix Nashville, so when you head to Berry Hill for the nighttime Studio Crawl, swing by Westlake Pro’s Berry Hill Showroom for an Atmos Listening party! Grab a bite from Westlake Pro’s featured food truck, kick back with a beer, and hear the latest in Immersive Audio.

The experienced Westlake Pro team will walk you through turnkey solutions to help you get your mix room ready at any budget. And if you want to get hands-on with your Immersive mixes, you can demo Avid’s industry-leading control surfaces, including the flagship Avid S6, the portable S1, and the indispensable Pro Tools | Dock. Join the party at 515 E Iris Dr. on May 20th from 6-9 pm during Mix Magazine’s Berry Hill Studio Crawl!

Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production is produced in conjunction with Host Partners Curb Studios, Belmont University and Blackbird Studio. During the day, Host Partner Curb Studios, along with Black River Entertainment, Columbia Studio A and Starstruck Studios, will feature a series of expert panels, project profiles, technology exhibitions and demonstrations, interviews with top engineers and producers, immersive listening sessions, and much more. At night, the event moves to the nearby Berry Hill neighborhood for a party at Blackbird Studio, in conjunction with a Studio Crawl featuring immersive music Listening Sessions at a number of nearby studios, including Imogen Sound, Sputnik Sound, Addiction Sound Studios, Westlake Pro and the ADAM Audio showroom.