UltraSound Brings Panther to Festival

San Francisco, CA (September 10, 2024)— For more than 15 years, Outside Lands has brought rock, pop, hip-hop, and a bit of everything else to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, and this year’s edition in mid-August was no different as the event hosted the likes of Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Sturgill Simpson and The Killers on its Lands End main stage. Ensuring everyone could hear every note, the Bay Area’s own UltraSound once again provided audio, and it in turn fielded a P.A. based around Meyer Sound Panther large-format linear line array loudspeakers and 2100-LFC low-frequency control elements.

While UltraSound has brought Panther to the party before—2023’s edition saw it deploy a Panther rig supplemented by 1100-LFC dual-18-inch touring subs—this year was the first time the larger P.A. of 8 Panther loudspeakers per side was supported by nine 2100-LFC control elements flown on each side, as well as a further 16 1100-LFC elements on the ground.

“Panther and 2100-LFC are an unparalleled pair, and we are so excited that they are making their debut together at the Lands End stage here at Outside Lands this year,” said Katharine “Katie” Murphy Khulusi, Meyer Sound’s director of loudspeaker development. “They are made to pair well together, but they also play well with our existing ecosystem. We think that because of the linearity and the high fidelity of the pair, they can be used on a system of any scale.”

That system was additionally supplemented by Panther first delays and Leopard compact linear line array loudspeakers on second delays, with Lyon line array loudspeakers in outer hangs.

While the Lands End stage was the clear main focus, Meyer Sound systems powered numerous areas throughout the festival, with Lina very compact linear array loudspeakers and 900-LFC compact low-frequency control elements used at the Dolores open-air dance tent, a Leopard system in the main grandstand VIP cabana, UPJ loudspeakers in a VIP courtyard, and UPA loudspeakers distributed throughout the 200-foot-long, two-story VIP area in the Polo Fields grandstands.