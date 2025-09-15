GigantSound Powers Free Festival

Czaplinek-Broczyno, Poland (September 15, 2025)—In 1994, Jerzy Owsiak attended the Woodstock ’94 festival in upstate New York and was blown away by the experience. Returning to his native Poland, he was determined to recreate the same kind of event and vibe, and founded the Pol’and’Rock Festival the following year. Since then, the free festival has become one of Europe’s largest music events, attracting roughly 750,000 people every year. This year’s edition, held July 31-August 2, was a hit, and Polish audio provider GigantSound – Letus ensured each attendee could hear every note.

Jurek ‘Gigant’ Taborowski and his tech team managed the festival’s sound throughout, using Outline systems on the Main Stage and the ironically named Small Stage. Colleagues at Gondek Sound supported GigantSound by providing GTO C-12 modules and DBS 18-2 sub-bass units.

In all, there were more than 300 Outline loudspeaker elements on-site, combining large-format arrays with compact systems and low-frequency support: 64 GTO line-array modules with 8 GTO-DF (downfill) units, 72 GTO C-12 enclosures, 50 Superfly compact line-array modules, 14 Mantas cabinets and 90 DBS 18-2 sub-bass elements.

Large-format GTO arrays provided long-throw coverage for the Main Stage, GTO-DF handled near-field down-fill duties, GTO C-12 added further array flexibility, Superfly brought compact power where footprint was limited, Mantas supported closer-in zones, and the DBS 18-2 delivered the low-frequency foundation.

Every year, the free event helps raise funds for the WOŚP Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare by providing medical equipment to public hospitals. Festival founder Owsiak was pleased with the event’s audio: “I must say that it provided excellent and complete sound coverage of the concert area, far beyond our expectations. Even with a headwind, the bass remained incredibly fast and precise. Stereo imaging was excellent at every point, making it feel like listening to a very dynamic hi-fi system at home. These impressions were widely shared by the audience, who sent us many messages during the festival confirming the same experience.”