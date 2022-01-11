Audix Microphones Acquired by Vitec Group

Richmond, UK (January 11, 2022)—Longtime pro-audio microphone manufacturer Audix is being acquired by Vitec Imaging Solutions, a subsidiary of the Vitec Group. Based in the UK, Vitec focuses on products for content creators, and will use the acquisition to create a new homebase that will focus on R&D, manufacturing and sales for its various mic brands in the U.S.

With the acquisition, pro audio-oriented Audix joins Vitec’s other mic brands—Rycote, specializing in mics for broadcast and film production, and Joby, which focuses on entry-level users like streamers and gamers.

Going forward, the Audix team and its facility in Wilsonville, Oregon will become Vitec Imaging Solutions’ “Audio R&D Center of Excellence,” tackling in-house microphone product design, development and manufacturing across all Vitec audio brands. While Rycote windshields and mounts will continue to be made in the U.K., Rycote’s broadcast microphones are expected to benefit from the additional manufacturing facilities in the U.S. Similarly, the development of JOBY microphones will move to the U.S. site as well.

Audix and its fans are expected to benefit from the arrangement, too, however; Vitec will add sales, marketing and e-commerce capabilities to develop the Audix brand worldwide, and expects to focus on wireless applications.

In a statement, Marco Pezzana, Divisional CEO at Vitec Imaging Solutions, said, “Audix is the perfect addition to our existing audio range, in a high-tech, growing category. The brand will significantly increase our total addressable market, advance our audio technology capabilities and, most importantly, bring great people with intimate knowledge of the audio industry, who will be a real asset to the company and enable us to accelerate the delivery of Vitec’s audio strategy and delight the content creator community with easy to use, high fidelity audio capture solutions.”