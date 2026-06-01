Best of Show Awards at InfoComm Deadline is Friday!

The deadline for our long-running Best of Show Awards is this Friday! Enter your products today!

Las Vegas, NV (June 1, 2026)—InfoComm is only days away, which means the deadline to enter new products in Mix’s Best of Show awards is 11:59 PM, June 5, 2026!

InfoComm brings together manufacturers from all corners of the AV industry, and Future’s many brands serving the marketplace, including Mix, are involved in the Awards to provide expert guidance to how the winners in each market segment are chosen. The awards provide an opportunity for businesses to be publicized in front of hundreds of thousands of relevant industry professionals.

The deadline to enter your products 11:59 PM, June 5, 2026!

While there may be thousands of products introduced at InfoComm, the Best of Show Awards allow companies to make their products stand out above other launches. To enter, they submit their offerings for consideration by an esteemed panel of judges from the participating media brands, including Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Mix, Tech & Learning, ITPro and Installation.

Click here for more details on the awards including FAQs, benefits for entering, how the nomination process works, and more details on which brand to enter into. Be sure to enter today!