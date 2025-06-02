Best of Show at InfoComm 25 – Deadline Extended to Friday!

The final deadline to enter for the Best of Show at InfoComm 2025 is Friday, June 6!

Future US proudly invites nominations for the Best of Show Awards at InfoComm 2025, presented by Mix, AV Technology, Sound & Video Contractor, Digital Signage, Installation, ITPro and Tech & Learning. These awards are intended to honor and help manufacturers and solutions companies promote outstanding products exhibited at this year’s InfoComm Show.

InfoComm brings together manufacturers from all corners of the AV industry, and Future’s many brands serving the marketplace are involved in the Awards to provide expert guidance to how the winners in each market segment are chosen. The awards provide an opportunity for businesses to be publicized in front of hundreds of thousands of relevant industry professionals.

Entries are judged using your online nomination form and by an on-site panel of independent and anonymous industry professionals during the InfoComm show.

On the first day of the show, Wednesday, June 11, anonymous judges will evaluate products submitted on the InfoComm show floor.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, June 12, so you can display your award at your booth.

Winners will be promoted online, on social media, in print, in newsletters, and on other platforms at the discretion of each participating brand.

Further info can be found here.

To register to enter, click here.